Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 3 people wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said three people were wounded in separate shootings on Saturday, March 14.
22nd and Center
What we know:
A 20-year-old victim was shot at around 2:30 a.m. MPD said it happened after an argument at a house party, and the victim is expected to survive.
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12th and Keefe
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. A 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and a 22-year-old man was arrested.
MPD said its investigation is ongoing, and the district attorney's office will review criminal charges.
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12th and Chambers
What we know:
A third shooting happened just before 7 p.m. A 25-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to police.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Investigators are looking for the people responsible for two of the three shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.