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The Brief Milwaukee police said three people were shot and wounded on Saturday. One victim was shot at a house party near 22nd and Center. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360



Milwaukee police said three people were wounded in separate shootings on Saturday, March 14.

22nd and Center

What we know:

A 20-year-old victim was shot at around 2:30 a.m. MPD said it happened after an argument at a house party, and the victim is expected to survive.

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12th and Keefe

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. A 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and a 22-year-old man was arrested.

MPD said its investigation is ongoing, and the district attorney's office will review criminal charges.

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12th and Chambers

What we know:

A third shooting happened just before 7 p.m. A 25-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to police.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for the people responsible for two of the three shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.