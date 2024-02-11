Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and another wounded Saturday, Feb. 10.

Loved ones of the victim who was killed told FOX6 News she was pregnant.

A 28-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Loved ones identified the victim as Kuvina Hickles and said she was pregnant. Police arrested a 27-year-old man and recovered a gun. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

40th and Hadley

Roughly 12 hours later, a 28-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said they are looking for whoever is responsible.

Milwaukee and Wisconsin

Just before 10:45 p.m., a 34-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.