Milwaukee fatal shooting, 1 person killed, suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 10.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1:34 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot near 48th and Fairmount. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.