Milwaukee fatal shooting, 1 person killed, suspect arrested

article

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 10.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1:34 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot near 48th and Fairmount. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.