Milwaukee fatal shooting near 29th and Highland, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 5, 2024 10:17am CST
29th and Highland, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 4. It happened near 29th and Highland around 5:50 p.m. 

Police say the 56-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

