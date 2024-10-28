Milwaukee shootings Monday; teen wounded near 16th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old was shot and wounded near 16th and Forest Home Avenue on Monday morning, Oct. 28.
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.