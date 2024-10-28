Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; teen wounded near 16th and Forest Home

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 28, 2024 2:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near 16th and Forest Home, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old was shot and wounded near 16th and Forest Home Avenue on Monday morning, Oct. 28. 

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.