Milwaukee police: Monday shootings leave girl dead, 4 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 10 responded to at least three separate shootings.

A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents.

83rd and Florist

A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital after he was shot around 3:25 p.m. near James Madison Academic Campus. Police said they are seeking a known suspect.

Police said 12-year-old Olivia Schultz died at the hospital after she was shot. Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 6 p.m. Schultz's mother, 46-year-old Celeste Wilson, was also shot and has been released from the hospital.

Olivia Schultz

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 37-year-old man, were shot around 9:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital, police said. The 37-year-old was found to be a victim during the course of the investigation.

2 shot near Fond du Lac and Bourbon in Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible in connection to the shooting near 37th and Rohr, and Fond du Lac and Bourbon. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.