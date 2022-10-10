Milwaukee woman shot near Fond du Lac and Bourbon

A Milwaukee woman, 20, was shot Monday night, Oct. 10 near Fond du Lac and Bourbon.

Police said the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and police said she's expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.