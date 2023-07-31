Milwaukee shootings Monday: 1 dead, 1 hurt

article

One person is dead, and another was wounded in Milwaukee shootings on Monday, July 31.

Locust and Dousman

A Milwaukee man, 60, was shot and wounded around 12:30 p.m. Officials said a person shot the victim during an argument. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds. Police know who they are looking for.

28th and Villard

Around the same time, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man was found with fatal wounds.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Sunday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.