Milwaukee shooting; 2 people wounded near 1st and Chambers

Two people were shot and wounded near 1st and Chambers on Monday afternoon, July 31.

Milwaukee police say around 4:15 p.m., suspects in a vehicle fired shots, striking the victims.

The first victim, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown shooters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.