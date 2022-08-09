Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings.

Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents.

19th and Congress

Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

29th and Auer

Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot around 7:39 p.m. and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Milwaukee police do not yet know what led to either shooting, and are seeking whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.