Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead and another was injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 5.

21st and Lloyd

A 16-year-old was killed at around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Life-saving measures were taken, but the teen was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

76th and Melvina

A 40-year-old was shot at approximately 5:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.