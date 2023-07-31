Milwaukee shootings Monday: 2 dead, 4 hurt

article

Two people were killed and four people were wounded in multiple Milwaukee shootings on Monday, July 31.

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 8:45 a.m.

Locust and Dousman

A Milwaukee man, 60, was shot and wounded around 12:30 p.m. Officials said a person shot the victim during an argument. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds. Police know who they are looking for.

28th and Villard

Around the same time, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man was found with fatal wounds. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as William Czarnecki.

Two people were shot and wounded around 4:15 p.m. Suspects in a vehicle fired shots, striking the victims.

The first victim, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, showed up at a hospital for treatment.

16th and Lapham

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for his wounds around 10 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Monday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.