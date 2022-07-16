Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave girl dead, others wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, July 15.

A 2-year-old girl was killed in one of the shootings. Two other people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy.

Around 2:25 a.m., police said a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot around 9 a.m. and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from a fatal gunshot wound. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing. A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

73rd and Stark

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot shortly before 8 a.m. and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for whoever was responsible for the shootings near 41st and Concordia and 73rd and Stark.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.