988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday

The traditional 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is becoming the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline starting Saturday, July 16.

Getting help with a mental health crisis can be tough. The goal of the new, free and confidential 988 lifeline in the U.S. is to make taking that first step easy. It's as simple as pulling out a phone and dialing – or texting – those three numbers.

"Definitely socializing, making sure to take those breaks. I have two kids," said Inga Siler. "There probably is less of a stigma, but at the same time I do think when you’re having a mental health crisis it’s really hard sometimes to know when to reach out and how to reach out."

The lifeline will get anyone in crisis in touch with people who are trained to help – and not just with suicidal thoughts.

"Prevention starts before we get to those imminent suicide situations," said Shelly Missal, Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin outreach coordinator.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

In Wisconsin, 988 puts people in touch with the Family Services call center in Green Bay. That can then mean connecting with services at places like Rogers Behavioral Health.

"The purpose of 988 is to help you get over that crisis point, and get you someone that can help you more definitively," said Jerry Halverson, chief medical officer with Rogers Behavioral Health. "This is going to open up access to a lot of people who wouldn’t have taken advantage in the past. It can be a game-changer."

Just like 911 was a game-changer, the hope is 988 will become second nature. Additionally, the Veterans Crisis Line will be accessible by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.

"We’ll look back in 10 years and sort of chuckle at this idea that we never had 988," said Caroline Crehan Neumann, crisis service coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. "(It) will hopefully change history forever."

Rogers Behavioral Health

"I think it’s wonderful. I think, in the United States, we definitely need more access to mental health," Siler said.

With 988, the Wisconsin DHS is expecting call volume to double over the next year. The call center in Green Bay is hiring to keep up with that.