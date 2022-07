The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday, July 15 responded to the area of 13th and Ring for the homicide of a two-year-old child.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigation into death of 2-year-old child near 13th and Ring, Milwaukee

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.