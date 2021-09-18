Milwaukee shootings Friday: 2 dead, 4 injured

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings on Friday, Sept. 17.

The shootings involved six victims, two of whom were killed. Two of the shootings happened at yet-to-be-determined locations.

Shortly after midnight, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital after he was shot and injured at an unknown location around 1:30 a.m. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

A Milwaukee man, 31, was fatally shot shortly after noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide at 104th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Unknown location

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 8:45 p.m.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a 48-year-old Milwaukee man was found fatally shot at the scene. Milwaukee Fire Department personnel were at the scene, but did not perform life-saving measures.

57th and Appleton

A 28-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot around 11:30 p.m. He arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to be the result of a minor vehicle accident, police said. One suspect was taken into custody.

MPD seeks info, suspects

Police are still investigating what led to five of the six shootings and seeking suspects, some unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.