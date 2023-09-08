Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 dead, 3 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Two men were shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday morning, Sept. 8. It happened near 34th and Juneau around 9:15 a.m.

MILWAUKEE - Four separate Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and three others wounded Friday, Sept. 8.

One of the three wounded victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

34th and Juneau

Two people, a 54-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were fatally shot around 9:15 a.m. The 54-year-old died at the scene, while the 31-year-old later died at a hospital.

25th and Wells

Around 1:50 p.m., a 27-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.

27th and Vliet

A 21-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said, after being shot around 6:40 p.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

21st and Greenfield

Around 7:50 p.m., a 39-year-old was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Friday's violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 