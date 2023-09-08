Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead, 34th and Juneau

article

Two people are dead following a shooting Friday, Sept. 8 near 34th and Juneau in Milwaukee. It happened around 9:15 a.m.

A 31-year-old victim sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. A 54-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment – and later died as a result of injuries sustained.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Double shooting near 34th and Juneau, Milwaukee

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Double fatal shooting near 34th and Juneau, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.