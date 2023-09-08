Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead, 34th and Juneau

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Two people are dead following a shooting Friday, Sept. 8 near 34th and Juneau in Milwaukee. It happened around 9:15 a.m. 

A 31-year-old victim sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. A 54-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment – and later died as a result of injuries sustained. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.