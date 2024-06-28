Fatal Milwaukee shooting; suspect goes to police, turns herself in

article

One person is dead following shooting near 54th and Meinecke in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police were dispatched for a shooting just after 10 a.m. A body could be seen under a tarp in the middle of the block.

"Somebody needs to tell me if that's my brother up there," a woman said to a police officer on the sidewalk, as a light rain began to fall.

A man pulled up and parked his car and walked under the crime scene tape, before being moved back by an officer, telling him he couldn’t enter the area.

According to Milwaukee police, a 35-year-old was shot and killed. The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, walked into a Milwaukee Police District building and turned herself in.

"My nephew is dead, laying there on the block and y’all not going to let me see him," said the man.

"We need to know it’s him," said another woman.

Others people were seen consoling each other, some crying, just outside the police perimeter.

Officers canvassed the street, knocking on the doors of homes up and down the block and talking to residents.