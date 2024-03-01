Milwaukee shootings Friday; 5 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened on Friday, March 1.

Five people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

50th and Wright

A 26-year-old was shot at approximately 12:15 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Hawley and Main

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 12:17 a.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

1st and Townsend

A 40-year-old was shot at approximately 2 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive. A 35-year-old man was taken into custody. A gun was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

25th and National

Two people, ages 20 and 26, were shot around 2:21 a.m. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police continue to seek unknown suspects and investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.