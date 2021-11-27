Milwaukee shootings, 2 hurt, no arrests

Two people were hurt in separate shootings within about a half-hour Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27; one of the victims a teenager.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to 12th and Wright, where a 17-year-old was shot during a robbery. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Around noon, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police are investigating where this shooting took place and what led to it.

Police are seeking the shooter in both cases. Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.