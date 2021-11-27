Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings, 2 hurt, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings within about a half-hour Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27; one of the victims a teenager.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to 12th and Wright, where a 17-year-old was shot during a robbery. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Around noon, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police are investigating where this shooting took place and what led to it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are seeking the shooter in both cases. Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Waukesha restaurant donates all proceeds to victims of parade attack

The Coop is donating all of its proceeds Friday to victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, 8 kids still hospitalized
article

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, 8 kids still hospitalized

Another child was able to go home from the hospital after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Eight remain hospitalized; four in serious condition.

Kenosha man killed in head-on crash, 2 others hurt
article

Kenosha man killed in head-on crash, 2 others hurt

A Kenosha man, 52, was killed in a crash that left two others with severe injuries in the Village of Somers.