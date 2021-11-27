Kenosha man killed in head-on crash, 2 others hurt

A Kenosha man, 52, was killed in a crash that left two others with severe injuries in the Village of Somers in Kenosha County Friday, Nov. 26.

Sheriff's officials said around 4 p.m., the Kenosha man was headed north on Green Bay Road in Somers in a Subaru Forester when he crossed over the curbed median into the southbound lanes, striking a Lincoln Navigator.

The Kenosha man was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life but later died as a result of his injuries.

The two people in the Navigator, a 35-year-old man who was driving and his 26-year-old female passenger, were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, but they are expected to survive.