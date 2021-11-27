Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, 8 kids still hospitalized

Officials at Children's Wisconsin offered another update Saturday, Nov. 27 on hospitalizations related to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Nov. 21. One child was able to go home from the hospital, officials said Saturday.

Eight children remain hospitalized, according to CHW. Four of those are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

Six were killed and more than 60 injured when a man drove an SUV through a holiday parade.

The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.