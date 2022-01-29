Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday morning, Jan. 29.
26th and Vliet
Police are investigating an early morning homicide near 26th and Vliet. It happened around 3 a.m.
27th and Kilbourn
A second shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 27th and Kilbourn. A victim was taken to the hospital.
FOX6 is working to bring you more information in both cases.
