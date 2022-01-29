Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 1 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday morning, Jan. 29.

26th and Vliet

Police are investigating an early morning homicide near 26th and Vliet. It happened around 3 a.m.

27th and Kilbourn

A second shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 27th and Kilbourn. A victim was taken to the hospital.

FOX6 is working to bring you more information in both cases.

