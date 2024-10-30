Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 28-year-old wounded

article

A Milwaukee shooting wounded one person early Wednesday morning, Oct. 30.

It happened near 8th and Vliet, a few blocks northwest of Fiserv Forum, around 12:25 a.m. Police said the 28-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.