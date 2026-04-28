Milwaukee shooting at Villard and Hopkins; police seek to ID shooter

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The Brief Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect involved in a shooting at Villard and Hopkins that occurred on Feb. 16, where shots were fired at a vehicle. The suspect was armed with a black handgun. Anyone with details is urged to contact Milwaukee police.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Villard and Hopkins late on Monday, Feb. 16.

Suspect sought

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on that Monday. The suspect fired shots at a vehicle.

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The suspect is described as a male, African American, approximately 17 to 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a brown coat with a black, hooded sweatshirt underneath, a black cap, gray jeans, and gray shoes with white laces. He was armed with a black handgun.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-1200 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.