Milwaukee man accused of killing uncle, 2nd man weeks apart

The Brief A Milwaukee man, already accused in an August homicide, is now charged with killing his own uncle. Prosecutors said the shootings happened weeks apart. Court records show he remains jailed on $1 million bond, total, for the two homicide cases.



A Milwaukee man – already accused of shooting and killing a man in August – is now charged with shooting and killing his own uncle weeks prior.

Prosecutors have now charged 20-year-old Daeshaun Graves with homicide, among other crimes, in two separate cases.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Every time I look up my brother's case, or I call about it, it's always ‘shooter unknown,’" Shada Graves told FOX6 News in August. "Couple weeks later, my nephew shoots a man in the head and sets his body on fire."

Daeshaun Graves was already charged in an Aug. 4 homicide. This week, he was charged in the July death of his own uncle, Darrell Harbour. Prosecutors said Graves shot and killed Harbour near 36th and Courtland. The shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

Darrell Harbour

Shada Graves, Harbour's sister, told FOX6 News in August that she went to the cops: "I called them the very next day to tell them who the shooter was, which was my nephew."

It's unclear where Daeshaun Graves was in the days that followed Harbour's killing. But weeks later, prosecutors say he pulled the trigger again – killing 31-year-old Quincy Smith near 84th and Carmen.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Prosecutors said Graves shot Smith after a fight. Smith fell back into a van, which had been stolen hours earlier, and Graves drove off with Smith's head still hanging out of the vehicle. An hour later, cops found the van torched near 34th and Auer. Smith's body was inside.

"That was torture the way he did my son," Smith's mother said. "I never got to see my baby when he left the world. That hurt me the most."

Quincy Smith

Graves in custody

Two days after the August shooting, cops showed up to a home that was rented out as an Airbnb. They arrested Graves and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Jakiya Gates. She is charged with aiding a felon, and still does not have an attorney representing her.

FOX6 reached out to Graves' attorney but did not hear back by the deadline for this story. Court records show he is charged with the following:

July 15 shooting: First-degree reckless homicide, felony bail jumping (two counts)

Aug. 4 shooting: First-degree reckless homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse, felony bail jumping (two counts)

Graves remains jailed on $1 million bond, total, for those two cases.

Related article