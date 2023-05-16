Milwaukee shooting; teen charged in shooting death of Tyler Brooks

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old near 92nd and Birch. The accused is Justin Rogers.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 92nd and Birch on Tuesday evening, May 9 to investigate a shooting. Officers found a 15-year-old boy, identified as Tyler Brooks, lying in the street. Officers saw "a handgun near (Brooks') right hand and an extended magazine on the ground" near his right light, the complaint says. Officers later noted the magazine had a capacity for 31 9mm cartridges, but there were only 22 cartridges in the magazine. Officers secured the firearm.

Officers provided medical aid to Brooks until firefighters arrived. Brooks was then taken to Children's Wisconsin -- and later pronounced deceased.

Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch

The complaint says a detective viewed video that captured the shooting of Brooks.

On May 10, detectives interviewed a person who was in the area of the shooting. That person told police be "believes that the shot that hit (Brooks) came from where "Justin" was standing and not from the silver car," the complaint says. This same person also viewed a picture from the surveillance video recovered by police -- and identified a person wearing a red sweatshirt as "Justin."

Detectives interviewed another person who allegedly knew more about the drug deal in this incident. He told police "the agreement was to sell 'Justin' a 'half-zip' of marijuana for $100," the complaint says. The defendant was going to pay for the drugs using a cash app. When one person saw the defendant had no money on his cash app, he "gave 'Justin' his money back and told him the deal was off. 'Justin' walked away," but suddenly turned and began to fire at the car, the complaint says.

Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch

Rogers made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, May 16. Cash bond was set at $40,000.