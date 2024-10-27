Milwaukee shooting Sunday morning, 25-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 27.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:20 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 38th and Lloyd.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.