Milwaukee shooting Sunday morning, 25-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 27.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:20 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 38th and Lloyd.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.