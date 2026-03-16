Southeast Wisconsin blizzard warning; conditions ease Monday afternoon

The Brief Monday Afternoon: Snow tapers off but blowing snow and gusty winds continue. Blizzard warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Overnight Into Tuesday: Bitter cold settles in with lows near zero inland and wind chills in the negative teens. Tuesday Night–Wednesday: Another system may bring light snow and possible freezing drizzle with minor accumulation.



A powerful late-season winter storm will slowly loosen its grip on southern Wisconsin by later Monday afternoon, but the impacts will linger well into Tuesday morning. The storm will gradually wind down through the afternoon but cold air and blowing snow continue to create hazardous conditions.

The system delivered bands of moderate to heavy snow with snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour in some areas. At the same time, powerful northerly wind gusts in excess of 50 mph at times produced near-whiteout conditions and sharply reduced visibility across much of southern Wisconsin. Visibility could fall below a quarter mile at times, making travel extremely dangerous during the morning commute.

Blowing snow, dangerous travel continue

What we know:

Even after the heaviest snow tapers off, conditions will not improve immediately.

Snow is expected to diminish from southwest to northeast late Monday morning into the early afternoon. However, gusty winds will continue to blow and drift snow across roads, fields and open areas. That means reduced visibility and slick travel could persist through much of the afternoon.

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A Blizzard Warning remains in effect across much of southern Wisconsin until 4 p.m. Monday as these dangerous conditions gradually ease.

Motorists should still expect snow-covered roads, especially on rural highways and bridges. Drifting snow may also redevelop in open areas where strong winds persist.

Frigid air arrives overnight

What's next:

As the storm pulls away Monday evening, the wind will slowly diminish but much colder air will settle into the region overnight.

Temperatures will fall to near zero inland and into the single digits closer to Lake Michigan. Even with lighter winds, wind chills are expected to drop into the negative teens by Tuesday morning.

The cold will lock in any snowpack created by Monday’s storm, keeping roads icy into early Tuesday. With temperatures near zero, road salt becomes less effective and area roads could become icy again, particularly bridges and overpasses that cool faster than surface roads.

Another system arrives Tuesday night

Dig deeper:

The quiet stretch early Tuesday will be short-lived as a fast-moving disturbance is moves through the Midwest Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Forecast models indicate light snow developing across southern Wisconsin.

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Most areas could see around a half inch to just over an inch of accumulation by Wednesday morning. While not a major storm, the timing could create slick roads for the early commute. Patchy freezing drizzle may develop as the snow winds down Wednesday morning if ice crystals diminish in the atmosphere.

Gradual warming later this week

Big picture view:

After midweek, the overall pattern looks quieter with a gradual warming trend. West-northwest winds in the upper atmosphere should keep major storm systems away from the region through the end of the week. Temperatures will slowly climb closer to seasonal levels.

By the weekend, milder air could begin melting the fresh snowpack across southern Wisconsin, offering a reminder that spring is slowly trying to return but also raising concerns about flooded basements again for some in the area.