Wisconsin blizzard warning: Snowfall totals for March 15-16

The Brief The NWS is collecting snowfall data from the winter storm Sunday into Monday. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data after a blizzard warning and winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Sunday, March 15 into Monday, March 16.

Snowfall totals

By the numbers:

Below is an alphabetical list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

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Elmwood Park, 3.5

Greendale, 6.0

Lake Mills, 7.5

Mitchell International Airport, 4.1

Merton, 6.5

New Berlin, 8.0

Oconomowoc, 9.0

Pewaukee, 9.0

Racine, 5.0

Raymond, 6.0

Ripon, 11.5

Sullivan, 7.0

West Bend, 6.0

Note: totals may be adjusted throughout the day.

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FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media