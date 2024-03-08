Milwaukee shooting, Sherman and North, 1 wounded while sitting in vehicle
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded while sitting in a vehicle on Friday morning, March 8 in Milwaukee. It happened around 3:50 a.m. near Sherman and North.
Police say the suspect was in a vehicle when they fired shots at another occupied vehicle, striking the victim.
The victim, a 29-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.