Milwaukee shooting, Sherman and North, 1 wounded while sitting in vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded while sitting in a vehicle on Friday morning, March 8 in Milwaukee. It happened around 3:50 a.m. near Sherman and North. 

Police say the suspect was in a vehicle when they fired shots at another occupied vehicle, striking the victim. 

The victim, a 29-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.        