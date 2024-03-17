Milwaukee south side shooting, 1 injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's south side on Saturday night, March 16.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 30-year-old was shot around 8:50 p.m. near 3rd and Maple.

The person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips.