Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and another wounded on Saturday, June 8.

What led to each of the three shootings is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

13th and Highland

Officials said a 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 8 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, where FOX6 found multiple squads and crime scene tape outside an apartment building.

12th and Burleigh

Around 4:50 p.m., a 21-year-old was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

27th and State

A 35-year-old was shot and killed just after 7 p.m. Police said the victim died at the scsene.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.