Early Monday morning Milwaukee shooting, 1 person injured

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, May 20.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 3:30 a.m. a 47-year-old was shot in the area of 58th and Carmen.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.