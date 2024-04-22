Milwaukee shooting: 14-year-old injured, 16-year-old arrested

article

A teenager was injured, and another teenager was arrested after a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, April 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after noon, a 14-year-old was shot in the area near 10th and Nash.

The 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested. The shooting was the result of an argument.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.