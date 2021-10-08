Shooting near MLK and North, Milwaukee man seriously injured

article

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on Friday, Oct. 8.

Police said the shooting happened near North Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

