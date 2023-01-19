Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring

article

Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim.

The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The woman was arrested.

Shooting at 91st and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.