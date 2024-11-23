article

The Brief A Milwaukee family is grieving the loss of a loved one, killed before the holidays. Family said Nasif Bowie was celebrating a "Friendsgiving" when he was shot. It happened near Houston and Congress. No arrests have been made.



Heartbroken before the holidays, the family of a 25-year-old Milwaukee man is looking for justice after he was shot and killed Thursday night on the city's northwest side.

Loved ones of Nasif Bowie told FOX6 News he was near Houston and Congress celebrating a "Friendsgiving" when someone shot both him and his friend. They want the person responsible to be arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I never imagined nothing like this would happen to him, ever," said Rickell Lovley, Bowie's sister. "He didn’t deserve this. He had so many people who cared about him."

Police said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. One person – since identified as Bowie – died at the scene. A 23-year-old was seriously wounded.

Scene at Houston and Congress, Milwaukee

"He had such a bright future," said friend Zarieanna McCoy. "He really was on his business. He went to school, got his degree, he wanted to go into real estate, he was doing a notary business."

Family members said there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He was just at the wrong place, wrong person there at the time," Lovley said.

Saturday, loved ones returned to the area and sent off a sea of balloons and a swarm of goodbyes. McCoy said the prayer now is to find the person responsible.

"Just really hoping that we can get justice for him and his family," she said.

Balloon release for Nasif Bowie near Houston and Congress

They are balancing that plea for accountability with the pain of trying to understand their loss.

"He didn’t deserve this," Lovley said. "I’m so sorry that this happened to him."

At last check, police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.