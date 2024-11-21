Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday near Marquette; 1 male victim injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 21, 2024 9:55pm CST
Scene near 20th and Kilbourn

The Brief

    • One person was shot near Marquette University’s campus on Thursday, Nov. 21.
    • The Marquette University Police Department said it happened near 20th and Kilbourn around 8:30 p.m.
    • One male victim, not affiliated with Marquette, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the source of the injuries is unclear.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot near Marquette University’s campus on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The Marquette University Police Department said it happened near 20th and Kilbourn around 8:30 p.m.

One male victim, not affiliated with Marquette, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There are multiple potential suspects. The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation.

