Milwaukee shooting Thursday near Marquette; 1 male victim injured

The Brief One person was shot near Marquette University’s campus on Thursday, Nov. 21. The Marquette University Police Department said it happened near 20th and Kilbourn around 8:30 p.m. One male victim, not affiliated with Marquette, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the source of the injuries is unclear.



One male victim, not affiliated with Marquette, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There are multiple potential suspects. The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation.