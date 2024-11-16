Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 23-year-old injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 15.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:45 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the area of N. Dr. William Finlayson and Chambers.
Police say the shooting victim is in stable condition.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.