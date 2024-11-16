Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 23-year-old injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 16, 2024 6:21am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 15.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:45 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the area of N. Dr. William Finlayson and Chambers.

Police say the shooting victim is in stable condition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source

  • The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.