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Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 people wounded

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Published  March 14, 2026 6:16am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said three people were wounded in separate shootings on Friday.
    • In one of those shootings, a 19-year-old was shot during a "driving-related dispute."
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said three people were wounded in separate shootings on Friday, March 13.

76th and Bobolink

What we know:

It happened around 5:30 p.m. According to MPD, the 19-year-old victim was shot in a vehicle during a "driving-related dispute" with people in another vehicle. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

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Police are investigating the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.

Featured

Milwaukee police: Homicide victim found with apparent stab wounds
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Milwaukee police: Homicide victim found with apparent stab wounds

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side after a person was found dead from apparent stab wounds on Friday, March 13.

3rd and Auer

What we know:

An 18-year-old victim was shot and went to a hospital just after 7 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

MPD is looking into what led to the shooting and searching for whoever is responsible.

36th and Chambers

What we know:

At about 9:30 p.m., a 42-year-old was shot by a known suspect and suffered serious injuries.

Police say the shooting resulted from an argument and police are looking for that known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

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