Milwaukee shooting near 95th and Brown Deer; woman dead

article

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer that killed a Milwaukee woman on Sunday morning, Dec. 18.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman , was taken to a hospital , where she died from her wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.