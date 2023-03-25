91st and Appleton killing, Milwaukee man sentenced

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for a 2022 fatal shooting on the city's north side.

Jaruthh Gathings, 29, was sentenced Friday to 26 years and three months in prison. He pleaded guilty in January to felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to prison time, Gathings was sentenced to eight years and nine months of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the shooting near 91st and Appleton on March 8, 2022 and found an unresponsive man "in the driver's seat of a gray Jeep that had crashed into a light pole at the intersection."

The man, since identified as Mario Mario Granville, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Fatal shooting near 91st and Appleton, Milwaukee (March 8)

When police examined the Jeep, the complaint states evidence suggested "the shooter was inside the Jeep and to the right of the victim."

Detectives found surveillance video from a gas station near the crash site. Per the complaint, it showed the Jeep at a gas pump, apparently waiting, when a "man from a white car, whose features match (Gathings), exits the white car and enters the passenger front seat of the victim's gray Jeep."

The complaint states a second man from the white car slowly approached and then rushed the driver's door of the gray Jeep. The Jeep then accelerated and crashed into a utility pole. About an hour after the crash, Gathings showed up at a hospital with a broken leg and facial injuries.