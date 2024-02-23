Milwaukee shooting, 8th and Harrison; crime result of robbery

article

Milwaukee police say a robbery led to the shooting of a 41-year-old person near 8th and Harrison on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Feb. 23.

The robbery and shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries – but is stable.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.