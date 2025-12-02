article

The Brief Bond for the Milwaukee man accused in an October shooting was set at $500,000. The 38-year-old was arrested in Oklahoma after weeks on the run. Marquis Champion, the nephew of a Milwaukee alderman, was killed. Two other people were wounded.



The Milwaukee man accused of killing an alderman's nephew and wounding two other people in an October shooting made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, weeks after he was arrested in Oklahoma.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged Martell Haire, 38, with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and more for the shooting that happened near 79th and Hampton.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Haire was ultimately taken into custody in Oklahoma. Court records show he made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Haire is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

79th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Shooting and arrest

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 20. A criminal complaint said a witness told detectives she and Haire got into a fight that night. She told Haire to leave, and he pulled out a gun and shot at the boys sitting at the table "for no reason."

Prosecutors said one of the boys told detectives after he was shot that he "stayed on the ground and pretended he was dead so he wouldn't get shot more." He and another victim were taken to the hospital, while 16-year-old Marquis Champion died at the scene near 79th and Hampton.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed a burst of gunfire – 12 shots in six seconds. The video also showed someone running away from the area roughly 20 seconds before the shots were fired, and the final frames showed the sheer shock as people scrambled for safety and to get help.

Ald. Mark Chambers said law enforcement arrested Haire in Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 12 – more than three weeks after the shooting that killed his 16-year-old nephew, Champion.