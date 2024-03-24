Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 76th and Glendale; victim showed up at hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 24, 2024 7:40pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 32-year-old was shot and wounded near 76th and Glendale Avenue on Sunday afternoon, March 24. 

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday – and the victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 