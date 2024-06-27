article

A Milwaukee man is now accused in a June 20 shooting that wounded two people including a young girl.

Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Anthony Williams with two counts of first-degree reckless injury.

The shooting near 64th and Silver Spring happened around 7:15 a.m. Police were called to a hospital and spoke with a 36-year-old man who had been shot.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he was driving when he heard a gunshot and glass breaking. He then realized his 2-year-old daughter had been shot in the face and that he, too, was shot. The victim said he called his girlfriend to drive them to a hospital.

Police at the scene found three bullet casings in the street.

Surveillance video showed the victim's gray Nissan SUV pull up to the intersection of 64th and Silver Spring. The criminal complaint states the victim appeared to have a brief conversation with the driver of a white work truck before continuing to drive south on 64th Street. The white work truck followed off camera, according to police.

After the shooting, police said someone submitted an anonymous tip through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers to report Williams as the driver of the white work truck and the shooter. The next day, the complaint states police showed the victim a photo of Williams, and the victim identified Williams as the person who shot at them.

The victim went on to tell police that he'd known Williams for years and there was a "dispute over monies" related to a side job, the complaint states. The victim said the two got into an argument before the shooting, and when he saw Williams had a gun in his waistband, he told him to "just keep the money." He was getting back into his SUV after the argument when he heard the gunfire.

GPS data from Williams' work truck placed him at the scene of the shooting at the time it reportedly took place, per the complaint.

Williams was taken into custody the day after the shooting, and prosecutors said a gun was found in his waistband. Preliminary ballistics tests found the bullet casings found at the scene came from the same gun.