Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

Two people, a 36-year-old and a 3-year-old, were wounded in a shooting near 64th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 20.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday. The victims were in a vehicle when shots were fired and were subsequently struck.

The victims showed up at a hospital for treatment. They are stable.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.