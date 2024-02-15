Milwaukee shooting, 63rd and Thurston, 1 wounded during argument

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Feb. 14.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near 63rd and Thurston.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.